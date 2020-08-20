August 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street

The scene of a Palms shooting Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.

Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim lying in the middle of the street in Palms.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), reports of four shots fired were received around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Hughes Avenue. Police arrived to find an unidentified victim lying in the middle of the street.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime, police say.

According to the LAPD, the victim–whose condition is unknown–is being treated at a Westwood hospital.

No further information is currently available.

