August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon aficionados in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales – Southern California.
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes
August 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Staff Report
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...
Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Handgun, Burglary Tools
August 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Police Department arrest two individuals for probable cause burglary By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently arrested a...
Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining
August 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?
August 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money
August 11, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...
Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...
LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police
August 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
