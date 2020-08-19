August 20, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and rodents. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

Related Posts
LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...

Items recovered by Culver City police during a recent traffic stop. Photos: CCPD.
Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Handgun, Burglary Tools

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Culver City Police Department arrest two individuals for probable cause burglary By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently arrested a...
Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Gordon Ramsey on Hell's Kitchen. Photo: Facebook.
Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?

August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020

Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...

Ralph and Celia Primo in front of Stan's Donuts. Photo: Primo's Donuts (Facebook).
Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City last Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...

