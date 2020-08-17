Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct businesses amid COVID-19 in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?
August 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money
August 11, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...
Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...
LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police
August 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena
August 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path
The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...
