August 17, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining

Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct businesses amid COVID-19 in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Real Estate, video

Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
News, video

Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Gordon Ramsey on Hell's Kitchen. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...

Ralph and Celia Primo in front of Stan's Donuts. Photo: Primo's Donuts (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City last Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify Tv, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
News, video

TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Culver City, Featured, News

Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR