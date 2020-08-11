August 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop

Ralph and Celia Primo in front of Stan's Donuts. Photo: Primo's Donuts (Facebook).

Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts

By Sam Catanzaro

A longtime Westside donut shop will be taking over the recently-shuttered Stan’s Donuts in Westwood Village.

Primo’s Donuts, located on Sawtelle Boulevard, has announced they are taking over the shop that Stan’s Donuts occupied in Westwood Village at 10948 Weyburn Avenue. In April Stan’s Donuts closed after 55 years of serving generations of hungry customers from both far and wide after owner and founder Stan Bernan retired, partially due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come. Thank you for being by my side for all these years,” Berman said in April. “Over the years each of you have touched my life, you have visited me in the early morning hours and the late nights. Your support and friendship has meant more than you know.”

Stan Berman (left) of Stan’s Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans’ Donuts.

According to Ralph and Celia Primo, founders and owners of Primo’s Donuts, when they heard the news of Berman’s retirement they were upset due to the two shops’ shared “vision” of baking fresh donuts every morning.

“We were so upset when we heard that Stan’s had decided to close its doors early due to COVID-19. There aren’t many family-owned mom and pops like us left that bake donuts fresh every morning, and we have always felt that we shared the same type of customers and vision for our businesses. The location in the heart of Westwood Village is so iconic, and we are honored to have a chance to open our doors here. We wish Stan the best in his retirement,” Ralph and Celia said.

One of Los Angeles’ most historic doughnut joints, Primo’s Donuts has been serving Westiders from their shop at 2918 Sawtelle Boulevard for 64 years.

A firm opening date has not yet been set for Primo’s Donuts Westwood Village opening.

The 6400 block of Green Valley Circle. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...

