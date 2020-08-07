August 8, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path

The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on the pathway between National Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd from Monday, August 17 – Friday, August 21, 2020, from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Signage will be posted at each bike path entrance/exit along the route.

This week-long process will be completed in three stages, during which time parts of the pathway will be closed to all bike and pedestrian traffic.

  1. National Blvd to Duquesne Ave – Monday & Tuesday, August 17 – 18, 2020
  2. Duquesne Ave to Overland Ave – Wednesday & Thursday, August 19 – 20, 2020
  3. Overland Ave to Sepulveda Blvd – Friday, August 21, 2020

In the event that work on any section of the pathway is completed ahead of schedule, it will be re-opened to all traffic immediately.

