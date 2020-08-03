Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire

Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police fatally shot a homeless man Monday, according to reports, in an incident that also saw an officer get struct by friendly fire.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at a parking garage on Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street.

As reported by CBS 2, the shooting happened after officers chased a man–allegedly wielding a knife–on the roof of a parking garage. After deploying less-lethal munitions in an attempt to disarm the man, officers opened fire striking him in the chest.

The man, who was a suspected individual experiencing homelessness according to CBS, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

An officer was also hit by friendly-fire, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” LASD said in a news release.

In January, Los Angeles police fatally shot a homeless man in Culver City who was wielding a bike part that officers mistook for a gun.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.