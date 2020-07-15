Woman Arrested for Biting Culver City Bus Driver

Culver City Police Department announce arrest in connection to June 12 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a woman for attacking and biting a Culver City bus driver.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) on June 12 at around 1:37 p.m., a Culver City bus operator was attacked by a female subject. The female passenger was upset about an extended layover on the bus which was parked waiting for its scheduled departure time, police say.

According to the CCPD, the female suspect yelled “drive b***c” before attacking the driver.

As a result of the attack, the bus operator sustained several injuries including lacerations to her face, swelling to her head, and a bite mark to her arm, police say.

Video surveillance capturing the crime and images of the suspect was obtained by CCPD detectives. On July 14 a crime video bulletin was produced and distributed via the department’s various social media outlets. With the assistance of the public, numerous tips were provided that led to the identity of the suspect.

On July 15, the suspect, a 26-year-old female identified as Shianne Lovings was arrested in the city of Rosemead by CCPD Detectives. Lovings was placed under arrest for PC 243.3 (Battery on a bus operator inflicting injury).

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.