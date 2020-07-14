July 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Bus System Receives $6.6 Million Amid COVID-19

Federal CARES Act funds to help transportation system

By Toi Creel

So much about the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the way Culver City residents live, work and travel.

Recently public transportation has taken one of the hardest hits with less people traveling to and from locations to work and socialize.

However, Culver CityBus services are getting some help in the form of $6.6 million in funding for bus services. That funding will help provide relief from the impact of COVID-19.

The announcement was made last Wednesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The funding comes from the $25 billion federal CARES Act.

Culver CityBus services, as well as two other California transit providers,will receive funding in the amount of $35.2 million dollars.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said.

Public transit Companies has also had to up their sanitation efforts to help protect passengers. This includes: social distancing, having riders enter in the back and front doors and frequent sanitizing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some recommendations to help protect passengers and transit operators, including to practice physical distancing, have passengers enter and exit the bus through rear entry doors, and routinely sanitizing frequently-touched surfaces.

To see the full safety guideline list of Culver CityBus include wearing a fresh face mask while boarding, visit https://twitter.com/culvercitybus/status/1278742734975774720?s=21 .

in Culver City, Featured, News
