Westside Sees Unhealthy Air Quality After Fireworks

Venice Beach as seen through the haze from Santa Monica Sunday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Fireworks continue in LA County despite ban

By Sam Catanzaro

Air quality throughout most of Los Angeles County ranged from unhealthy to very unhealthy Sunday following a weekend of fireworks.

Los Angels County typically experiences some of its worst air quality on the 4th and 5th of July due to particulate matter and metal air pollutants from fireworks. Despite a ban on fireworks display this year in LA County, the air quality Sunday still suffered from illegal fireworks being ignited across the county.

Sunday morning on the Westside the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 200, considered “very unhealthy”. Sunday afternoon the AQI remained above 150, considered “unhealthy”.

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles County announced it was temporarily banning fireworks displays and shutting down beaches to prevent crowding over the holiday weekend in an attempt to slow a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

