Newsom: All Californians Must Wear Masks

Los Angeles County reports highest daily COVID-19 Wednesday

By Sam Catanzaro

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to wear masks, reinforcing measures already implemented in Culver City, Santa Monica and Los Angeles.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease. California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing,” Newsom said.

While cites such as Los Angeles have already implemented mask requirements, Newsom’s order reinforces this order while mandating it for areas such as Orange County officials have only strongly suggested.

Under Newsom’s order masks must be worn virtually everywhere outside homes, including inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space, waiting for or riding on public transportation and engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-sites. Masks will also be mandated statewide outdoors where people cannot maintain a distance of six feet from each other.

“As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health.

Children two and under and individuals developmental disabilities that prevent the wearing of a mask, among others including those hard of hearing and inmates, are exempt. In addition, maks are not required when people are dining or exercising outdoors if they can keep a distance of six feet or greater from individuals who are not from their homes.

The announcement comes a day after Los Angeles County reported the highest daily COVID-19 case count on Wednesday with 2,129 new cases, although 600 were from a backlog. Countywide there have been 77,189 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,991 deaths. In Culver City among residents, there have been 176 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.