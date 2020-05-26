Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Drugs, Stolen ID and Credit Card

Culver City Police Department traffic stop leads to arrests

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) conducted a traffic stop last week that resulted in arrests for an array of offenses.

According to the CCPD, on May 21 officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violations. The officers developed probable cause to take the suspects into custody as well as search the vehicle.

The officers contacted CCPD Detectives and advised them of the account information, checkbooks, ID cards, credit cards and vehicle registration in other persons’ names. In addition, narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the car as well.

Detectives were able to locate victims of the vehicle and storage burglaries in surrounding jurisdictions. The suspect, a male and female adult were taken into custody.