Tito’s Tacos Reopening

Longtime Westside staple announces new, private delivery service

By Kerry Slater

Westside staple Tito’s Tacos is set to reopen and for the first time in its 60 year history offer online delivery.

This week Tito’s Tacos announced that on Monday, June 1st, it will reopen its doors for takeout service—and for the first time in its 60 year history, they will permanently offer an online delivery option for their customers.

“We’ve served the Los Angeles community for over 60 years and worked tirelessly to adapt to be able to serve our customers,” said Lynne Davidson, Owner-Operator of Tito’s Tacos, Granddaughter of the Founder and Chairperson of the Los Angeles Restaurant Association. “We hope that our food offers a bit of normalcy and comfort to our fans who continue to support us.”

Tito’s, founded in 1959, temporarily closed its doors due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in March as it consulted with public safety experts to plan a safe reopening.

To facilitate food delivery, Tito’s will partner with fellow, LA-based small business, StreetSmartMessengers. Fans of Tito’s Tacos will visit www.TitosTacos.com to order online and choose either takeout or delivery. Delivery will cost $10 within a five-mile radius and $2 per mile thereafter. All delivery fees and tips will go directly to StreetSmart.

According to the restaurant, Tito’s chose this approach to ensure both food safety and quality control. All drivers will complete both a California Certified Food Handler course and a course designed by Tito’s Tacos longstanding Food Safety Consultant, Jeff Nelken.

Tito’s says it is also working with Nelken to implement additional changes to the business in light of COVID-19. Tito’s will offer no-tamper packaging on all deliveries to ensure food arrives just as you would get at the restaurant. Furthermore, Nelken will conduct twice-weekly unannounced drop-in inspections to ensure the safety of the food, employees and guests.

In addition, given that many Tito’s Tacos customers use cash, two brand new plasma ion cluster money sterilizer machines will be used to clean all money, ensuring that change given is clean and safe.

Finally, the food service line has been updated so workers can maintain 6 feet of space between each other at all times.

“It’s been a challenging few months for the restaurant industry and there will be many challenges ahead, but Tito’s hopes that this new delivery partnership and additional safety measures will help support the community and the fans that have supported Tito’s from day one,” Tito’s said in a press release.