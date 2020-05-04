May 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias.

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist

As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and hoping for the quick rehire of millions of the virally unemployed, at least they can be thankful state legislators had the good sense early this year to bury a proposed law called SB 50.

That was the effort by San Francisco’s Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener to make most of this state as densely populated as the Castro District he has long called home, filled with aged wooden walk-up apartment buildings.

It has taken the coronavirus pandemic to demonstrate just how dangerous Wiener’s concept could have been. The ultra-liberal former city official wanted to mandate construction of high-rise apartments and condominiums within a half-mile radius of light rail stops and three- to five-story structures all along frequent bus routes everywhere in California.

Never mind what that would have done to existing neighborhoods. Part of Wiener’s motive was his frequently-expressed scorn for single-family homes on separate lots, backyards and all.

Even before the pandemic, a Spanish research institute published research in the highly respected Science magazine showing that the denser a neighborhood and the more noise pollution its residents must endure, the greater likelihood of strokes and other cardiovascular episodes. This phenomenon is probably related to stress, the researchers reported.

Now the contrast between the toll COVID-19 has taken in California, with about 12 percent of America’s population, and New York City, with about one-fortyieth of the national populace, demonstrates even more clearly how pernicious Wiener’s concept could have been.

Yes, in the absence of federal leadership, California reacted faster than almost any other state to the viral threat, ordering most businesses to close, shutting down virtually every venue where the public gathered and ordering the entire citizenry to shelter in place.

New York ordered the same measures only a few days later.

The results: New York City alone, with only a fraction as many residents as California, has seen about one-fifth of all American coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, California has had less than 5 percent of the nation’s virus toll.

The California numbers nevertheless number in the tens of thousands. But New York City had well over 100,000 cases at the same time California had 20,000.

Early action probably spared California a lot of misery. But the few days of additional open mixing in New York are not enough to explain the huge difference in caseload during the crisis.

Many epidemiologists have said dense populations act like petri dishes, allowing micro-organisms to survive and thrive. There is nowhere in America as dense as New York City, with its myriad skyscraper office and apartment buildings. There is also no place in America as reliant as New York City on densely-used subways and buses.

By contrast, California’s thousands of neighborhoods are far more loosely populated. Wiener and others call that urban sprawl. If there’s density in transport here, it’s on traffic laden freeways, where commutes of 15 miles can often take an hour for motorists alone in their cars. Except when most Californians are hunkered down in their homes, waiting out a quasi-quarantine. You won’t be infected if you’re alone and enclosed.

In general, the sprawling lifestyle that drew the majority of Californians or their parents here during the last century buffered the spread of the virus. “Physical distancing is working,” says the health director of Los Angeles County. “It has worked to date…it reduce(s)…the number of infections.”

It’s true that California has plenty of dense office towers and vast numbers of condos in areas zoned for multi-family occupancy. So it is likely no accident that those areas experienced the highest per-capita tolls in this pandemic. Caseloads in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego clearly demonstrate this.

So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades.

Which means the current problem should serve as both a warning and an affirmation for California and the death knell for the concept of densifying this state.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Oped
Related Posts
Featured, News

Some LA County Businesses Could Open Friday

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

Art for donation bags made safe-at-home by Emmanuel from local Cub Scout Pack 79. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Emergency Food Drive

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

Culver City has launched an emergency relief food drive and is asking the public for help, citing seniors and people...

Palms Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, Featured, News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for 2021 Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Featured, News

COVID-19 Testing for all Los Angeles Residents

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...

A man is seen shooting at a Westside apartment building on April 18. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Fires Shot Into Westside Apartment Building

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Police looking for man invovled in April 18 incident near Culver City By Sam Catanzaro Police are looking for a...

Santa Monica beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Newsom: Orange County Beaches Will Close, Not Rest of State

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Santa Monica Beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Gov. Newsome to Announced Closure of All Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

UPDATE: https://westsidetoday.com/2020/04/30/newsom-orange-county-beaches-will-close-not-rest-of-state/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Goran Eriksson, the new Mayor of Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Selects New Mayor

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

Culver City Council unanimously selects Goran Eriksson as Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Amid the COVID-19 pandemic dominating headlines, on Monday...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Deploy Drone in Arrest

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Staff Writer Culver City police over the weekend aided by a drone arrested a burglary suspect found inside a...
Featured, News

Venice Hotel Providing Rooms for Vulnerable Homeless People

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in LA

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

Ventura, OC Beaches Open as LA County Says to Stay Home

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including sporting events, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR