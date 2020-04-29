April 30, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Selects New Mayor

Goran Eriksson, the new Mayor of Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.

Culver City Council unanimously selects Goran Eriksson as Mayor

By Sam Catanzaro

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic dominating headlines, on Monday Culver City selected a new Mayor as Meghan Sahli-Wells’ term comes to an end.

On Tuesday, April 27 during a remote City Council meeting, Culver City councilmembers selected Goran Eriksson to be the new Mayor of Culver City, effective immediately.

“Thank you to all of my colleagues. While we have not always agreed on every issue, I am honored to work with such a dedicated group of people,” Eriksson said. “This city is a special place with amazing people and incredible organizations. Never has that been more evident than in recent weeks when our community has pulled together to support each other during this unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Those who can afford it are helping those who cannot. Our city employees are rolling up their sleeves to make sure our city continues to run.”

Also at the meeting, Alex Fisch was selected as Vice Mayor. Both Eriksson and Fisch will serve their terms from now until the November City Council election.

Before Eriksson was voted in as mayor unanimously, Sahli-Wells took some time to thank her colleagues.

“The year hasn’t turned out the way any of us on the planet would have wanted but we have been facing this challenge together and for that, I am absolutely grateful,” Sahli-Wells said. “It’s really breathtaking the dedication, the creativity, the late nights and the care with which our Culver City staff does their work.”

Looking ahead, Ericksson acknowledged that there will be challenges, both social and economic, grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The next few months promise to be some of the most challenging in the history of our city. Financially we are facing unprecedented global economic impacts from which the city is not immune. We will have to be creative and intelligent in how we plan for the future and how we deal with the present. Every dollar matters and we must do everything we can to keep our city headed in the right direction. At the same time, we face health uncertainties. When can our businesses begin working again? What new precautions will we have to take to keep everyone safe? What will the new normal look like? No one is certain about any of this, but I do know it will be a challenge and I know it is a challenge that Culver City is up to. We will get through this and get through stronger on the other side,” Eriksson said.

Eriksson, who earned his Master of Science degree in Computers and Electronics at LTH, University of Lund, Sweden, spent over 30 years in the private sector involved in international sales, marketing and business development before being elected to Culver City City Council in 2016.

During his first time on council, Erikkson served as the Current Vice President of the California Independent Cities Association, member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the National League of Cities and Co-Chair of the National League of Cities Aviation Subcommittee.

Tags: , , , , in Culver City, Featured, News, Politics
Related Posts
Santa Monica Beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Gov. Newsome to Announced Closure of All Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all beaches and...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Deploy Drone in Arrest

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Staff Writer Culver City police over the weekend aided by a drone arrested a burglary suspect found inside a...
Featured, News

Venice Hotel Providing Rooms for Vulnerable Homeless People

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in LA

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

Ventura, OC Beaches Open as LA County Says to Stay Home

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including sporting events, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Education, Featured, News

Westside Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...
Featured, News, Oped

Virus May Bring A Viable Housing Solution

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist “Before the pandemic, all my clients were asking for new leases for office space....

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County Coronavirus Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photo: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News

No More Venice Skating

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...

A jogger in the middle of 7th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Opening Westside Streets for Bikers, Joggers, Pedestrians?

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, police

Police Warning of Coronavirus-Related Crimes

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Fake test kits, vaccines, stimulus check fraud and more By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is warning...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Countywide Third Straight Day

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR