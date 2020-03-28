March 29, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Costco Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

An employee for the Culver City Costco has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have been informed of a positive COVID-19 test for an employee who works in the Demo Services department at our location. This employee generally works between the hours of 10 AM – 7 PM on varying days of the week. The employee’s most recent day at work was Tues, March 17, 2020,” reads a letter addressed to “Culver Location Employees”.

The store is located at 13463 Washington Boulevard in Marina Del Rey, despite being called the Culver City location.

According to the letter, Costco has contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), is undertaking additional cleaning and sanitation protocols and is communicating directly with cow-workers known to have been in close contact with the individual.

“We share this information in the spirit of transparency; however, we also understand this can cause heightened anxiety. The use of paid/sick personal time, vacation time and unpaid leave remain available for the use of all employees concerned about being at work,” the letter continues.

As of March 28, Public Health has confirmed 1,804 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, including seven in Culver City.

