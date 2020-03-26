March 27, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

County says to be Prepared for Isolation as COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000

Photo: LA County.

We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine.

By Sam Catanzaro

The director of public health for Los Angeles County is advising every resident to prepare for the possibility of isolation or quarantine.

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine. And that means have your plans in place because when you are quarantined or isolated you cannot go to the grocery store, you cannot go the pharmacy,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) Director.

On Wednesday, the LA County Health Officer issued a public order that requires the self-isolation of any person who tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed by their physician or clinician to be positive for COVID-19. In addition, the order also requires the quarantine for all close contacts, including household members and caregivers.

For those tested positive in LA County, seven days of isolation is now required.

“This means staying at home for at least seven days and until your fever and symptom-free for 72 hours. Do not leave your home,” Ferrer said.

For people who test positive living in a multiperson household, Public Health is telling to avoid contact with other people in the home and to use a separate restroom.

People who test positive, or are told by a physician that they likely have COVID-19 must notify all close contacts so that they can begin a 14-day quarantine.

According to Ferrer, Close contacts include intimate partners, caregivers, people who live in your home, or people who you spend a significant amount of time each day face-to-face with less than 6 feet apart.”

“You must stay home, isolated from others for a 14-day period. That is the incubation period for COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “Even if you were to get tested in that period and the test is negative, you still have to stay home the entire 14 day period. It is really important people understand 14 days is what is required because it can take up to 14 days for you to develop any symptoms of COVID-19 from your exposure.”

As of Thursday, there are 1,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in LA County, including 8 in Culver City.

As of Thursday, there have been 21 deaths and 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with many of these people in the ICU.

“I am noting these numbers to just make sure everyone understands the people who are hospitalized are often very sick and they need to use intensive services in our hospitals,” Ferrer said.

According to Ferrer, as of Wednesday, over 6,300 people in LA County have been tested, with 11 percent coming up positive, noting however that there are many people who may be infected unknowingly,

“What is critical now is to understand we have a lot of people infected in the county. We have people we know are infected and we have a lot of people we don’t know are infected and that means everyone has the potential for either becoming infected or infecting others. And if we all walk through our days with that mindset I think we’ll be able to take the steps we can to slow down the spread,” Ferrer said.

While Ferrer noted that LA is not seeing the same rate experienced in New York City and Italy, she said that the county needs to be prepared for the possibility.

“We are not seeing the same rate of acceleration cases as in New York City. This does not mean we will not see many more cases and that we won’t in fact experience an acceleration once testing capacity increases,” Ferrer said. “New York and Italy are examples where they were both very rapid accelerations in the number of cases and we would be foolish to not prepare for a similar scenario here in LA County.”

In addition, at the briefing, Ferrer announced that the death of a minor that Tuesday county health officials attributed to COVID-19, has been removed from the death total.

“On further investigation…there were extenuating circumstances that pointed to an alternative diagnosis as well. So given that there is a possibility of two diagnoses as causing the death, we have asked the CDC in Atlanta to perform some additional testing so that we can with all certainty know what the cause of death was,” Ferrer said.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
LAPD respond to a report of shots fire in Del Rey on Friday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Shots Fired in Del Rey, Suspect at Large

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Police looking for suspect in Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect following reports...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming to Westside Recreation Centers

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzar Emergency shelters...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...

Photo: Tito's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Tito’s Tacos Temporarily Closes

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

COVID-19 forces restaurant to close after 60 years By Kerry Slater Culver City landmark Tito’s Tacos has announced that it...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Data: LA County Public Health.
Featured, health, News

Culver City Resident Dies From COVID-19

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have announced that a Culver City resident...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

The 405 underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Westside Today.
Featured, News

Lawsuit Contends Not Enough Done to Protect Homeless Amind COVID-19 Outbreak

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. Photo: John D’Amico (Facebook).
Featured, News, West Hollywood

WeHo Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

57-year-old mayor in self-quarantine By James Mills West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for the coronavirus. West Hollywood...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Sam Catanzaro.
Business, Featured, health, News

City of LA Providing Microloans for Local Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed on Westside By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic...
Culver City, Featured, health, News

Culver City Closes Bars, Restaurants, Other Businesses

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Wide range of businesses impacted By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City has joined other Westside cities and ordered...
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate, Senior

Edify TV: Culver City Senior Development

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Plans going through Culver City’s Planning Commission call for a mix-use assisted senior living facility. Learn more in this video...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Cancels Schools

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

One confirmed case of COVIC-19 in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro After a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR