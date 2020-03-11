Culver City Senior Center to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

27 cases of COIV-19 in Los Angeles County

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Senior Center will soon close amid concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort to protect the elderly, who have a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness.

The Center, located at 4095 Overland Avenue in Culver City, confirmed to Westside Today, that it will close on Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), as of Wednesday, March 11 there have been 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In a Wednesday news release, Public Health said event organizers should consider postponing or canceling non-essential community events, especially those that may be attended by the elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic health conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the elderly have a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.