Getting ready to drop the kids off at school or pick them up? Well, leave the car keys at home because it is Walk to School Day in Culver City with a chance for students to earn a prize!

At 8:10 am there is a group walks that will leave from the following locations:

El Marino: US Bank or Bridge at Sawtelle

Linwood Howe: Carlson Park

Culver City Middle School: No meet up. General walk to school day!

“Each student in the classroom at each school with the most walk & rollers in February will receive a free comic book, courtesy of Pulp Fiction Comics,” said the City of Culver City.

Check out Walk ‘n Rollers to find out more about safe routes to school.