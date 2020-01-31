$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales

Compiled by Murray Weisberg
Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Beverly Hills over the course of December 2019, topped by a $35 million Carla Ridge mansion.
Beverly Hills
|2019 vs 2018
|Number Sold: 15
|114.29% Increase
|Median Price: $6,000,000
|60.55% Decrease
|Average Price: $ 7,496,867
|43.20% Decrease
|Address
|Price
|154 N Le Doux Road
|$1,925,000
|422 S Wetherly Drive
|$1,942,000
|204 S Willaman Drive
|$2,250,000
|316 S Oakhurst Drive
|$2,540,000
|217 S Clark Drive
|$2,580,000
|151 N Le Doux Road
|$3,780,000
|521 N Arden Drive
|$5,300,000
|1108 Laurel Way
|$6,000,000
|375 Trousdale Place
|$7,100,000
|385 Trousdale Place
|$8,150,000
|510 N Hillcrest Road
|$8,450,000
|511 N Sierra Drive
|$8,461,000
|814 Cinthia Street
|$8,975,000
|616 N Arden Drive
|$10,000,000
|1966 Carla Ridge
|$35,000,000
Beverly Hills Postal Place
|2019 vs 2018
|Number Sold: 18
|38.46% Increase
|Median Price: $2,499,000
|20.49% Increase
|Average Price: $3,457,000
|43.50% Decrease
|Address
|Price
|9736 Yoakum Drive
|$1,030,000
|9630 Yoakum Drive
|$1,300,000
|2334 Benedict Canyon Drive
|$1,480,000
|2743 Ellison Drive
|$1,680,000
|2583 Hutton Drive
|$1,800,000
|2472 Benedict Canyon Drive
|$1,870,000
|1449 Summitridge Drive
|$1,900,000
|9370 Claircrest Drive
|$2,170,000
|2423 Benedict Canyon Drive
|$2,250,000
|1381 Summitridge Drive
|$2,748,000
|2949 Deep Canyon Drive
|$2,765,000
|9472 Rembert Lane
|$2,818,000
|9491 Rembert Lane
|$2,925,000
|9796 Burnley Place
|$3,175,000
|1432 Lindacrest Drive
|$3,500,000
|12027 Talus Place
|$4,050,000
|9551 Oak Pass Road
|$11,000,000
|9 Beverly Ridge Terrace
|$13,765,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.
Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager
Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of RealtorsSotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751