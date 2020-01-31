February 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales

1966 Carla Ridge, a home that sold in Beverly Hills last month for $35 million. Photo: The Fridman Group (Facebook).

Compiled by Murray Weisberg

Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Beverly Hills over the course of December 2019, topped by a $35 million Carla Ridge mansion.

Beverly Hills

2019 vs 2018
Number Sold: 15114.29% Increase
Median Price: $6,000,000 60.55% Decrease
Average Price: $ 7,496,86743.20% Decrease
Address Price
154 N Le Doux Road $1,925,000
422 S Wetherly Drive$1,942,000
204 S Willaman Drive $2,250,000
316 S Oakhurst Drive$2,540,000
217 S Clark Drive $2,580,000
151 N Le Doux Road$3,780,000
521 N Arden Drive $5,300,000
1108 Laurel Way$6,000,000
375 Trousdale Place$7,100,000
385 Trousdale Place$8,150,000
510 N Hillcrest Road$8,450,000
511 N Sierra Drive$8,461,000
814 Cinthia Street $8,975,000
616 N Arden Drive$10,000,000
1966 Carla Ridge $35,000,000

Beverly Hills Postal Place

9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, which sold last month for over $13 million. Photo: Douglas Elliman California (Facebook).
2019 vs 2018
Number Sold: 18 38.46% Increase
Median Price: $2,499,000 20.49% Increase
Average Price: $3,457,00043.50% Decrease
AddressPrice
9736 Yoakum Drive $1,030,000
9630 Yoakum Drive$1,300,000
2334 Benedict Canyon Drive$1,480,000
2743 Ellison Drive$1,680,000
2583 Hutton Drive $1,800,000
2472 Benedict Canyon Drive$1,870,000
1449 Summitridge Drive$1,900,000
9370 Claircrest Drive$2,170,000
2423 Benedict Canyon Drive$2,250,000
1381 Summitridge Drive$2,748,000
2949 Deep Canyon Drive$2,765,000
9472 Rembert Lane$2,818,000
9491 Rembert Lane$2,925,000
9796 Burnley Place$3,175,000
1432 Lindacrest Drive$3,500,000
12027 Talus Place$4,050,000
9551 Oak Pass Road$11,000,000
9 Beverly Ridge Terrace$13,765,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS.  All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.

Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager

Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of RealtorsSotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751

