$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales

Compiled by Murray Weisberg

Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Beverly Hills over the course of December 2019, topped by a $35 million Carla Ridge mansion.

Beverly Hills

2019 vs 2018 Number Sold: 15 114.29% Increase Median Price: $6,000,000 60.55% Decrease Average Price: $ 7,496,867 43.20% Decrease

Address Price 154 N Le Doux Road $1,925,000 422 S Wetherly Drive $1,942,000 204 S Willaman Drive $2,250,000 316 S Oakhurst Drive $2,540,000 217 S Clark Drive $2,580,000 151 N Le Doux Road $3,780,000 521 N Arden Drive $5,300,000 1108 Laurel Way $6,000,000 375 Trousdale Place $7,100,000 385 Trousdale Place $8,150,000 510 N Hillcrest Road $8,450,000 511 N Sierra Drive $8,461,000 814 Cinthia Street $8,975,000 616 N Arden Drive $10,000,000 1966 Carla Ridge $35,000,000

Beverly Hills Postal Place

9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, which sold last month for over $13 million. Photo: Douglas Elliman California (Facebook).

2019 vs 2018 Number Sold: 18 38.46% Increase Median Price: $2,499,000 20.49% Increase Average Price: $3,457,000 43.50% Decrease

Address Price 9736 Yoakum Drive $1,030,000 9630 Yoakum Drive $1,300,000 2334 Benedict Canyon Drive $1,480,000 2743 Ellison Drive $1,680,000 2583 Hutton Drive $1,800,000 2472 Benedict Canyon Drive $1,870,000 1449 Summitridge Drive $1,900,000 9370 Claircrest Drive $2,170,000 2423 Benedict Canyon Drive $2,250,000 1381 Summitridge Drive $2,748,000 2949 Deep Canyon Drive $2,765,000 9472 Rembert Lane $2,818,000 9491 Rembert Lane $2,925,000 9796 Burnley Place $3,175,000 1432 Lindacrest Drive $3,500,000 12027 Talus Place $4,050,000 9551 Oak Pass Road $11,000,000 9 Beverly Ridge Terrace $13,765,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.

