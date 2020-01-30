February 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Charged With Hate Crimes in Culver City Attacks

Joshua Immanuel Ebow (left) has been charged with a series of hate crimes in Culver City and West LA. Photos: Culver City Police Department

Joshua Immanuel Ebow charged for Culver City and West Los Angeles attacks

By Chad Winthrop

A former delivery driver has been charged with a series of alleged attacks on members of the LGBTQ community in Culver City in West Los Angeles over a one-week period during the holiday season.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that an amended complaint was filed against Joshua Immanuel Ebow (dob 5/11/89), charging him with two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, and one felony count of exhibiting a deadly weapon. Additionally, the complaint includes one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a deadly weapon.

In addition, the claim also alleges the defendant committed a hate crime.

On Dec. 25, 2019, Ebow is accused of attacking a man and brandishing a knife at a pizza restaurant in Inglewood. Several days later, Ebow allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a man at a fast-food restaurant in Culver City.

On Jan. 1, he allegedly assaulted a man in West Los Angeles with a knife. A day later, the defendant is accused of stabbing another victim at a store in Culver City. Ebow was later found and arrested on January 3.

The crimes were allegedly committed by the defendant because he perceived the victims to be gay or members of the LGBTQ community.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $250,000. If convicted as charged, Ebow faces a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison.

Ebow was arraigned Thursday in Department W31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos of the Organized Crime Division is prosecuting the case.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can call the Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 444-1529 or the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6311.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , in crime, Featured, News
Related Posts
1966 Carla Ridge, a home that sold in Beverly Hills last month for $35 million. Photo: The Fridman Group (Facebook).
Beverly Hills, Featured, News, Real Estate, Uncategorized

$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family...

The former Auto Body Masters on Washington Boulevard. Photo: autobodymastersinc.com.
Featured, News, Palms, Real Estate

100+ Unit Development May Replace Auto Body Repair Shop

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

100+ units coming to Washington Boulevard? By Sam Catanzaro A developer has re-filed plans with the City of Los Angeles...
News, video

New urgent care center in Culver City! Westside Local Show – January, 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New urgent care center in Culver City!* American...

A 25-story high rise in West LA on fire Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Update: Person in Grave Condition in Westside High-Rise Fire

January 29, 2020

Read more
January 29, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A 25-story high rise on Wilshire Boulevard in West Los Angeles caught fire Wednesday leading to multiple...

The Culver Steps development. Photo: Eric Staudenmaier.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Three More Retailers Announced for Culver Steps Development

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

Beauty, coffee, ice cream retailers coming By Sam Catanzaro Three additional commercial tenants have been announced for The Culver Steps,...
News, video

Sweetgreens is opening a new location: Westside Local Show – January, 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sweetgreens is opening a new location. * Roma...
Edify Tv, News, Sports

Edify TV: Ferris Wheel Lights up for Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

The Pacific Park Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier turned purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant, who passed away Sunday in a helicopter crash...
Culver City, Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, Lifestyle, News

An Inside Look at New Culver City Restaurant, Piccalilli LA!

January 25, 2020

Read more
January 25, 2020

This restaurant opened up in the former Piology space, right across from the newly opened Amazon Studios and just a...
News, video

Local landmark transforming into hotel? Westside Local Show – January, 23, 2020

January 23, 2020

Read more
January 23, 2020

Westside Local Show – January, 23, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Local...

An LAPD DUI checkpoint in December. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

DUI Checkpoint on Westside This Weekend

January 23, 2020

Read more
January 23, 2020

DUI and license checkpoint Thursday, Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...

TikTok's new Culver City office space. Photos: Courtesy TikTok.
Business, Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Chinese Social Media Giant Opens Expanded Culver City Headquarters

January 23, 2020

Read more
January 23, 2020

120,000 square-foot Bristol Parkway space has a new tenant By Sam Catanzaro One of the fastest-growing apps in the world...

Culver City Middle School's Ms. Brianna Capillo. Photos: Courtesy.
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Missing Culver City Middle School Teacher Located

January 22, 2020

Read more
January 22, 2020

By Staff Writer Culver City education officials have announced that a middle school teacher has been found safe after she...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City 2020 Homeless Count This Week

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

The Culver City 2020 Homelessness Count is coming up this week, with nearly 100 volunteers signed up for this annual event. While the...
Edify Tv, News

Missing middle school teacher in Culver City: Westside Local Show – January, 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Missing middle school teacher in Culver City.* Free museum...
events, Featured, News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the Westside

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR