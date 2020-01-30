Man Charged With Hate Crimes in Culver City Attacks

Joshua Immanuel Ebow charged for Culver City and West Los Angeles attacks

By Chad Winthrop

A former delivery driver has been charged with a series of alleged attacks on members of the LGBTQ community in Culver City in West Los Angeles over a one-week period during the holiday season.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that an amended complaint was filed against Joshua Immanuel Ebow (dob 5/11/89), charging him with two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, and one felony count of exhibiting a deadly weapon. Additionally, the complaint includes one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a deadly weapon.

In addition, the claim also alleges the defendant committed a hate crime.

On Dec. 25, 2019, Ebow is accused of attacking a man and brandishing a knife at a pizza restaurant in Inglewood. Several days later, Ebow allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a man at a fast-food restaurant in Culver City.

On Jan. 1, he allegedly assaulted a man in West Los Angeles with a knife. A day later, the defendant is accused of stabbing another victim at a store in Culver City. Ebow was later found and arrested on January 3.

The crimes were allegedly committed by the defendant because he perceived the victims to be gay or members of the LGBTQ community.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $250,000. If convicted as charged, Ebow faces a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison.

Ebow was arraigned Thursday in Department W31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos of the Organized Crime Division is prosecuting the case.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can call the Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 444-1529 or the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6311.