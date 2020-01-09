January 10, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Mayor Among Supporter of Controversial SB 50 Housing Bill

Construction near the Culver City Expo Line station. Photo: KFA Architecture (Facebook).

Sen. Scott Wiener offers amended version of bill that would override local control for housing developments near transit and job hubs

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells is among supporters of a controversial housing bill that would override local zoning laws to allow mid-rise apartments to be constructed, including in some single-family neighborhoods.

“If we are serious about addressing our housing crisis and curbing greenhouse gasses, we need to come together to pass SB 50,” Sahli-Wells said. “Jobs and transit-rich communities like mine need to stand up for future generations of Californians by building the housing our residents critically need today.  It is far too hard to build housing in wealthier communities, and too easy to continue the urban sprawl that has created unreasonably long commutes, increased congestion, dangerous fire hazards, and carbon emissions that impact us all.”

Senate Bill 50 (SB 50), authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would, if passed, permit the development of four and five-story apartment buildings within half a mile of major transit corridors and job hubs, overriding any local laws that may prohibit such development from occurring in these areas.

The bill was shelved last legislative session after failing to pass through the Senate Appropriations Committee. The new version before state lawmakers includes an amendment giving local lawmakers a two-year window to develop individual housing plans for their jurisdictions.

“These new amendments recognize that cities should have some flexibility in how they implement SB 50’s goals,” Wiener said in a statement. “We’ve spent enormous time and energy speaking with and receiving feedback from a broad array of stakeholders, including local governments. We’ve heard loud and clear that cities want the flexibility to implement this kind of legislation in a way that works best for them.”

While Culver City mayor Sahli-Wells has come out in support of the bill, other Westside lawmakers have taken a different stance on the legislation.

Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said that while Santa Monica City Council has not yet taken a position on the amended version of SB 50, he personally opposes the legislation.

“City staff is still analyzing the recycled SB50, and the Council has not taken a position.  Personally, I continue to oppose the bill as written because it would destructively override Santa Monica’s thoughtful plan to encourage affordable housing production in places that would minimize impacts on existing neighborhoods and the dangers of displacement for existing residents.  What we really need from Sacramento is funding to produce deed-restricted affordable housing for working families, low-wage individuals, and fixed-income seniors — not a bill to open the market-rate floodgates,” McKeown said.

In April of last year, Los Angeles City Council, led by Councilmember Paul Koretz who represents much of the Westside, voted 12-0 on a resolution opposing SB 50, the second year in a row they took such action. Koretz called the bill a “handout for developers” while fellow Westside Councilmember Mike Bonin expressed opposition citing fears of gentrification in his district.

Under the amended version, local lawmakers would be required to zone for the maximum amount of housing allowed under the initial version SB 50 without concentrating construction of new housing in low-income neighborhoods and without increasing car trips. When reached for comment, Bonin’s office said the Councilmember was reviewing the amended version before taking a position.

Local plans would be reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. If a local plan is rejected by the Department, the requirements of SB 50 would kick in.

In order to become law this legislative session, SB 50 must pass the Senate Appropriations Committee and then the full Senate by the end of January. 

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Suspect Arrested in Two Seemingly Random Culver City Stabbings

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

Culver City police arrest Joshua Ebow in El Segundo By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested after confessing to...
Edify Tv, News

Police continue search for missing senior in Culver City: Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Lost...

The Culver City BevMo!. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City BevMo! Victim of Smash and Grab

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

Burglary occurs early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro Early Monday morning, a closed BevMo! store in Culver City was the...

Lucky 7 Liquors on Washington Boulevard in Culver City, one of two stores robbed in a span of 10 minutes Friday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

2 Armed Suspects Sought For Back to Back Westside Robberies

January 4, 2020

Read more
January 4, 2020

Mar Vista, Culver City liquor stores robbed by same suspects Friday By Sam Catanzaro Two men remain at large who...

Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening during a false bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Venice

Three Explosive-Like Devices Found at Venice Homeless Shelter

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

Bomb threat at under-construction bridge housing facility Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Venice residents were rattled Thursday night when three...
Edify Tv, News

When will the new NBA Inglewood arena be finished? – Westside Local Show – January, 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. When will the new NBA Inglewood arena be finished?...

The intersection of Vera Avenue and Regent Street where a shooting involving an duty sheriff's deputy occurred Tuesday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Off-Duty Sheriff Shoots Man Near Culver City

January 2, 2020

Read more
January 2, 2020

Incident under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Authorities are investigating an incident Tuesday in which an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and...
Culver City, Featured, News

Rapid Development, Coyotes, Michelin Stars: Culver City’s 2019 Top Stories

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

From the continued rapid pace of development to lawmakers declaring a state of fiscal emergency, 2019 was a busy year...

The Westside Jefferson Business Park. Photo: Google.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Developer Purchases Westside Jefferson Business Park for Over $70M

December 30, 2019

Read more
December 30, 2019

Zynga, XTEN Architecture, Hello Design among roster of tenants By Sam Catanzaro A developer has spent over $70 million in...
Edify Tv, News

What on the horizon for your neighborhood in 2020? Westside Local Show – December, 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

Read more
December 30, 2019

In our last Westside Local show of 2019 we take a look at what might be happening in your neighborhood...
Edify Tv, News

Top Stories From 2019: Westside Local Show – December, 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

Read more
December 27, 2019

 In this special holiday edition of the Westside Local show we take a look back at the top stories of...

Masaji Maye (left) was reported missing from 5240 Sepulveda Boulevard (right) Thursday evening. Photos: CCPD/Google.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Looking For Missing Senior

December 27, 2019

Read more
December 27, 2019

Masaji Maye last seen Thursday By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are asking the public for help in locating an...

Photos: Doomie's/Facebook
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Vegan Restaurant Doomie’s Closing Culver Location Citing City Hall Red Tape

December 26, 2019

Read more
December 26, 2019

Popular restaurant’s last day December 30 By Kerry Slater Popular vegan restaurant Doomie’s has announced they are closing their Culver...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

The Westside 100 Years Ago: Westside Local Show – December 23, 2019

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Westside Local Show – December, 23, 2019 – In today’s special holiday show we take a look back on your...

Security footage shows Anton Redding breaking into a Beverly Hills synagogue. Photo: Beverly Hills Police Department.
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Faces Six Years in Prison After Vandalizing Westside Synagogue

December 23, 2019

Read more
December 23, 2019

By Chad Winthrop A 24-year-old man has been charged with vandalizing the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills earlier this month...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR