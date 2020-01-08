January 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested in Two Seemingly Random Culver City Stabbings

Culver City police arrest Joshua Ebow in El Segundo

By Sam Catanzaro

A man has been arrested after confessing to two seemingly random stabbings at a restaurant and department store at the Westfield Culver City mall over the holidays.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) on December 29, 2019, CCPS officers were flagged down outside of Five Guys Restaurant at the Westfield Culver City mall, located at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, regarding a stabbing that had just occurred.

“Officers made contact with the victim who sustained a stab wound to his right hand. According to witnesses, the suspect left the scene prior to the officers’ being flagged down,” CCPD said in a press release.

The case was forwarded to the CCPD Detective Bureau who began an investigation.
 
Days later on January 2, 2020, CCPD officers responded to Kaiser Hospital to meet with the victim of another stabbing that had occurred earlier in the day at JCPenney within the same Culver City mall. Officers met with the victim who said he was stabbed in the right arm by an unknown male suspect while entering the JCPenney store.
 
“Surveillance footage recovered from the JCPenney incident, revealed the same suspect who had committed the assault days prior at Five Guys had also committed the assault at JCPenney,” CCPD said.
 
Through an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Joshua Ebow, a Los Angeles resident. On January 3, 2020, CCPD Detectives arrested Ebow in the city of El Segundo.

Westside Today has reached out to the CCPD asking if the attacks were random or if the suspect confessed to a motive. The Department could not immediately be reached.
 
Ebow was booked for two counts assault with a deadly weapon after providing CCPD Detectives with a full confession to both stabbings. Formal charges were filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Crime + Courts, Culver City
The Culver City BevMo!. Photo: Google.
Lucky 7 Liquors on Washington Boulevard in Culver City, one of two stores robbed in a span of 10 minutes Friday. Photo: Google.
Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening during a false bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
The intersection of Vera Avenue and Regent Street where a shooting involving an duty sheriff's deputy occurred Tuesday. Photo: Google.
The Westside Jefferson Business Park. Photo: Google.
Masaji Maye (left) was reported missing from 5240 Sepulveda Boulevard (right) Thursday evening. Photos: CCPD/Google.
Photos: Doomie's/Facebook
Security footage shows Anton Redding breaking into a Beverly Hills synagogue. Photo: Beverly Hills Police Department.
Patricia Cascione. Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
