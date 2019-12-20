December 20, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Who Spray Painted Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Westside Elementary Schools Arrested

Man who allegedly spray-painted anti-semitic messages at Westwood Charter Elementary, other schools, arrested

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a man suspected of spray-painting anti-semitic graffiti at Westwood Charter Elementary and other schools in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) took into custody Israel Herrera Perez, 44, on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly vandalizing three schools in the Los Angeles area and spray painting over a dozen cars. Perez was held on $120,000 bail, according to the LAPD.

“Investigators were also able to connect Perez to similar acts of vandalism in the Calabasas Community in Los Angeles County,” the LAPD wrote in a press release. “The investigation is ongoing and no additional suspect(s) have been identified at this time.”

Investigators have not determined a motive behind the vandalism spree.

On Wednesday, the LAPD released a video of an individual believed to have sprayed graffiti throughout the Westside between Saturday and Monday.

According to the LAPD, “numerous” vehicles were spray-painted with graffiti between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in the Beverlywood and Pico- Robertson areas.

At Westwood Charter, located at 2050 Selby Avenue, on Tuesday staff discovered paint that was spilled appearing to form a swastika, as described in a message sent to parents and posted on Twitter.

“Today we found graffiti on the playground that included paint spilled in different places around campus, including one design that appeared to form a swastika,” reads the message from Westwood Charter Principal Kathy Flores. “This is an unfortunate act of vandalism as we have many multicultural events planned for our students this week.”

According to Flores, Westwood Charter immediately called law enforcement who responded to the school and took a police report. The graffiti was removed before students were in the area.

Also on Tuesday, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at the Bel Air campus of American Jewish University (AJU) and likely Milken Community High School.

Phrases and images were tagged on AJU’s sign on Mulholland Drive and also across the street on a retaining wall on school property, according to Jeffrey Herbst, the AJU’s president.

“Time to pay” was one phrase, according to Herbst, while something close to “Time to do the time” was the other phrase.

While the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) did not confirm the third school to be tagged, they did say that two schools on the 1500 block of Mulholland Drive had been vandalized. Milken Community High School, a private Jewish high school and middle school, is less than a mile from AJU on Mulholland Drive.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Christmas Lights: Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019 – Special holiday show featuring the Culver City Hotel lights, all this and...
Featured, News

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hold Venice Rally This Weekend

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

Saturday noon at Windward Circle By Sam Catanzaro Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally this...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Uncategorized

Contagious Measles Patients Pass Through LAX, May Have Exposed Others

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

Three children with measles pass through Terminal 4 By Staff Writer Three children with measles passed through LAX earlier this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Spark of Love toy drive is coming to Culver City: Westside Local Show – December, 16, 2019

December 17, 2019

Read more
December 17, 2019

Westside Local Show – December, 16, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Spark...

Olivia Foster Reese. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Looking for Missing Person With Dementia

December 17, 2019

Read more
December 17, 2019

Olivia Foster Reese last seen December 12 at Culver City hotel. By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are asking the...

A homeless encampment under the 405 near the Culver City-Los Angeles border. Photo: Westside Today Archives.
Featured, News

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case That Bans Cities From Punishing Homeless Sleeping in Public

December 16, 2019

Read more
December 16, 2019

Ruling ties hands for lawmakers grappling with encampments, celebrated by homeless advocates By Sam Catanzaro The Supreme Court has declined...

Left to right: Mamoun Falafel, LA Ale Works and Equator Coffee are set to come to Culver City's Ivy Station (below) set to open in 2020. Photos: Courtesy.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, Lifestyle, News

Brewery, Falafel Joint Among Culver’s Ivy Station Eateries

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

LA Ale Works, Mamoun Falafel, Equator Coffee coming to Ivy Station set to open mid-2020 By Kerry Slater A Los...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver Jewish Community Honors Three Longtime Leaders: Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Jewish Sholem Community commemorates...

A rendering of the housing project planned for 11010 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
Featured, News

Supportive Housing Set to Replace Westside City-Owned Parking Lot

December 12, 2019

Read more
December 12, 2019

50 units slated for lot on Santa Monica Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Over a year after Los Angeles City Councilmember...

Bernard May. Photo: Courtesy,
Featured, News

Prepare for Your Business’ 2020 Digital Marketing

December 12, 2019

Read more
December 12, 2019

By Bernard MayCEO, National Positions As 2020 looms ever closer, brands everywhere are looking upon the new decade with optimism...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: A little “Beleaf” goes a long way!

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

Newly launched “Beleaflets” are creating a bridge out of homelessness for those in-need, reporter Juliet Lemar chats with director and creator of...
Edify Tv, News

Mutt Scouts is hosting a holiday fundraiser: Westside Local Show – December, 9, 2019

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  * New meeting regarding the development of the Jefferson...

The 405 Freeway looking towards West Los Angeles. LA County officials are exploring the possibility of adding a toll lane to this segment of the freeway to reduce congestion. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Toll Lane for the 405?

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

LA Metro to conduct feasibility study into converting 405 carpool lane into toll lane By Sam Catanzaro LA County officials...
Edify Tv, News

Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event: Westside Local Show – December, 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event* A new look for...

Rip City Skates on Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Favorite Rip City Skate Pegged For Demolishment

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Santa Monica skate shop looking for new location By Sam Catanzaro Rip City Skates opened its doors in 1978 in...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR