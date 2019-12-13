Culver Jewish Community Honors Three Longtime Leaders: Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Jewish Sholem Community commemorates three community leaders
* Live performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life”
All this and more on today’s show made possible by AMLI Marina del Rey
Culver Jewish Community Honors Three Longtime Leaders
“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.