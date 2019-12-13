Brewery, Falafel Joint Among Culver’s Ivy Station Eateries

LA Ale Works, Mamoun Falafel, Equator Coffee coming to Ivy Station set to open mid-2020

By Kerry Slater

A Los Angeles-based craft brewery, San Francisco-based coffee roaster and New York-based falafel joint await diners at Ivy Station, the $300 million megaproject set to open in Culver City mid next year.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, LA Ale Works, Mamoun Falafel and Equator Coffee will be among tenants for the Expo-line adjacent development that will include a hotel and HBO’s headquarters.

LA Ale Works will take up the most space among the eateries with a 1,800 square foot tasting room in the works. The brewery currently has a tasting room in Hawthorne with nearly 50 beers on tap.

Mamoun Falafel began as a popular late-night Middle Eastern joint in New York City. Founded in 1971, the restaurant claims to be the oldest falafel restaurant in New York City. The Ivy Station restaurant, set to occupy 1,700 square feet, will be their first Southern California location.

Equator Coffee, the Marin-based coffee shop founded in 1995, will take up 1,400 square feet. Known for its high-quality single-origin and blend roasts, the Ivy Station cafe will be its first coffee shop outside the Bay Area.

In addition to the eateries, Ivy Station will also include a 148-room hotel operated by Hyatt, west coast offices for HBO, Cinemax, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, TNT, tbs and truTV and 200 apartments. The development, just steps from the Expo line, will also feature 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, two acres of publicly accessible outdoor space and 1,500 below-grade parking spaces, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by Metro transit riders.