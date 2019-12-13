December 15, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brewery, Falafel Joint Among Culver’s Ivy Station Eateries

Left to right: Mamoun Falafel, LA Ale Works and Equator Coffee are set to come to Culver City's Ivy Station (below) set to open in 2020. Photos: Courtesy.

LA Ale Works, Mamoun Falafel, Equator Coffee coming to Ivy Station set to open mid-2020

By Kerry Slater

A Los Angeles-based craft brewery, San Francisco-based coffee roaster and New York-based falafel joint await diners at Ivy Station, the $300 million megaproject set to open in Culver City mid next year.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, LA Ale Works, Mamoun Falafel and Equator Coffee will be among tenants for the Expo-line adjacent development that will include a hotel and HBO’s headquarters.

LA Ale Works will take up the most space among the eateries with a 1,800 square foot tasting room in the works. The brewery currently has a tasting room in Hawthorne with nearly 50 beers on tap.

Mamoun Falafel began as a popular late-night Middle Eastern joint in New York City. Founded in 1971, the restaurant claims to be the oldest falafel restaurant in New York City. The Ivy Station restaurant, set to occupy 1,700 square feet, will be their first Southern California location.

Equator Coffee, the Marin-based coffee shop founded in 1995, will take up 1,400 square feet. Known for its high-quality single-origin and blend roasts, the Ivy Station cafe will be its first coffee shop outside the Bay Area.

In addition to the eateries, Ivy Station will also include a 148-room hotel operated by Hyatt, west coast offices for HBO, Cinemax, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, TNT, tbs and truTV and 200 apartments. The development, just steps from the Expo line, will also feature 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, two acres of publicly accessible outdoor space and 1,500 below-grade parking spaces, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by Metro transit riders.

Tags: , , , , , , in Culver City, Dining, Featured, Lifestyle, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver Jewish Community Honors Three Longtime Leaders: Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Jewish Sholem Community commemorates...

A rendering of the housing project planned for 11010 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
Featured, News

Supportive Housing Set to Replace Westside City-Owned Parking Lot

December 12, 2019

Read more
December 12, 2019

50 units slated for lot on Santa Monica Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Over a year after Los Angeles City Councilmember...

Bernard May. Photo: Courtesy,
Featured, News

Prepare for Your Business’ 2020 Digital Marketing

December 12, 2019

Read more
December 12, 2019

By Bernard MayCEO, National Positions As 2020 looms ever closer, brands everywhere are looking upon the new decade with optimism...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: A little “Beleaf” goes a long way!

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

Newly launched “Beleaflets” are creating a bridge out of homelessness for those in-need, reporter Juliet Lemar chats with director and creator of...
Edify Tv, News

Mutt Scouts is hosting a holiday fundraiser: Westside Local Show – December, 9, 2019

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  * New meeting regarding the development of the Jefferson...

The 405 Freeway looking towards West Los Angeles. LA County officials are exploring the possibility of adding a toll lane to this segment of the freeway to reduce congestion. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Toll Lane for the 405?

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

LA Metro to conduct feasibility study into converting 405 carpool lane into toll lane By Sam Catanzaro LA County officials...
Edify Tv, News

Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event: Westside Local Show – December, 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event* A new look for...

Rip City Skates on Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Favorite Rip City Skate Pegged For Demolishment

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Santa Monica skate shop looking for new location By Sam Catanzaro Rip City Skates opened its doors in 1978 in...

Photo: courtesy City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City’s New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Stations come to Veterans Memorial Building and Senior Center By Chad Winthrop The City of Culver City has installed six...

Helmet footage shows a motorcyclist get struct bar a car on the 405 freeway. Photo: Panish Shea & Boyle LLP.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Motorcyclist Awarded Over $20M After 405 Freeway Crash

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Jury orders Irvine mechanic and employee to pay Culver City resident Matthew Rada By Sam Catanzaro An auto dealer and...

“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Oped, Politics

Can Money, New Dwellings Stem Homelessness?

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

By Tom Elias Californians are about to find out whether money and new apartment-style dwellings can do much about the...
Featured, News, Theater + Film, Things To Do

Dance Studio No. 1’s Winter Ballet Performance

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

This weekend at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall  By Staff Writer Join Santa Monica’s Studio No. 1 for a...

Police presence at the Walgreens on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice Sunday morning following an armed robbery. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Searching For Suspects Who Armed Walgreens With Handguns

December 3, 2019

Read more
December 3, 2019

LAPD looking for two unidentified suspects who carried out an armed robbery of Venice Walgreens over weekend By Sam Catanzaro...

Westside Softball champions (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Abby Perez, Maria Salvador, Elena Martinez, Gaby Andrade, Clarissa Salvador, Maya Knauf, Melea Comay, Ella Edwards, Hailey Heirigs, Erin Boutwell. Not Pictured: Abby Agagnos, Michelle Costillo, Rachel Kalan. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.
Featured, News, Sports

Westside Girls Softball Team Wins Championship

December 3, 2019

Read more
December 3, 2019

By Staff Writer Westside Softball, an independent high-school girls softball team that includes girls from Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Culver...
Edify Tv, News

Grace diner is serving up dinner: Westside Local Show – December, 2, 2019

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Grace diner is serving up dinner! Free Yoga at...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR