November 14, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Should State Triple Its EV Subsidy?

"why should someone who can afford a $50,000-plus Tesla get a subsidy for driving a luxury car while the less wealthy struggle to buy conventional used cars for $5,000 to $10,000?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.

By Tom Elias

Phil Ting is adamant about it. California needs to triple its subsidies for electric vehicles right now. But he might have to reduce his goal for the subsidy if he expects his bill to pass the Legislature when it returns from its current recess.

For sure, the subsidy expansion plan from Ting, a Democratic assemblyman from San Francisco, will be back. As proposed, it would triple a typical car buyer’s rebate for buying an electric auto to $7,500, with reductions over time as California gets closer to its stated goal of 5 million zero emission vehicles on the road by 2030.

Said Ting, a former county assessor/recorder of San Francisco reelected to the state Assembly with an 80 percent majority last year, “California still has a long way to go – at the beginning of 2019, there were only 550,000 clean cars…on our roads.”

But tripling the state rebate for EVs raises other questions, mostly about fairness and equity.

Because electric vehicles generally cost thousands of dollars more than comparable gasoline models, the Ting proposal amounts to a subsidy for the well-to-do. In fact, it would make up for the federal EV and plug-in hybrid subsidies President Trump has set out to eliminate as early as next year.

Already, federal subsidies for Tesla and General Motors EVs have run out, because those companies long ago passed the 200,000-unit sales level at which the U.S. support ends, intended as it was to jump-start new concepts into public acceptance.

Ting may not have thought much about the issue of fairness – why should someone who can afford a $50,000-plus Tesla get a subsidy for driving a luxury car while the less wealthy struggle to buy conventional used cars for $5,000 to $10,000?

“why should someone who can afford a $50,000-plus Tesla get a subsidy for driving a luxury car while the less wealthy struggle to buy conventional used cars for $5,000 to $10,000?”

But remember, Ting was once the property tax assessor in the city that ranks either first or second in America in real estate prices, with no ceiling in sight on those. The high prices of EVs may not look so hefty to him, living as he does in his city’s Sunset District, where it’s hard to find a fixer-upper house for under $1.3 million.

In fact, a 2018 study by the conservative Pacific Research Institute found 79 percent of electric and plug-in tax credits were claimed by households with adjusted gross incomes topping $100,000 per year, while a 2015 UC Berkeley study similarly found that “the top income quintile (top 20 percent) has received about 90 percent of all EV credits.”

But Ting is convinced putting more EVs on the road is the key to combating climate change.

“Forty percent of greenhouse gas emissions stem from transportation,” he said on introducing his plan, known legislatively this year as AB 1046. “We need bigger incentives now to get more zero emission vehicles on the road and slow our climate crisis.”

Ting said he deliberately designed his proposal so rebates would drop gradually. “There is no real incentive to buy or lease a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) right now if consumers know the rebate level will be the same year after year,” he said. “But if consumers have certainty that the rebates will diminish as time goes on, they might act sooner rather than later.”

That logic might in fact increase ZEV sales. But it doesn’t speak to the fact government rebates for expensive products mean that poor and middle-class Californians are subsidizing the rich.

Maybe the $100,000-plus income level typical of EV buyers doesn’t look high to Ting, but it surely does to many others. One 2018 poll found two-thirds of voters did not want to pay for wealthier people to buy electric vehicles.

The website of the Washington, D.C.-based Energy Equality Coalition (funded in part by the oil-centered owners of Koch Industries), declares that EVs today are “Built by billionaires, bought by millionaires (and subsidized by the rest of us).”

There’s also the fact that EV owners pay no gasoline taxes, so they do little to help pay for the roads on which they drive.

In short, Ting wants an essentially unfair program in hopes it will make EVs a major automotive factor. But that has not yet happened despite half a decade of subsidies, state and federal.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Politics
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images.
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Declares State of Fiscal Emergency

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Move comes as the city looks to add sales tax that would have city reach state threshold. By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Culver City Chamber of Commerce.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Raises $25K for Homeless Veterans

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Tribute to Heros – Field of Valor honors veterans and first responders in Culver City By Chad Winthrop On Veterans...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Woman Crashes Car Trying to Get Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Dessert Goals Food Festival: Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – all your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Woman...

A rendering of The Shay's exterior. Photos: Lowe.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Nearly 150-room ‘Boutique’ Hotel Coming to Culver City’s Ivy Station

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

500,000 square foot mixed-use development coming mid-2020 By Keldine Hull Culver City’s Ivy Station, a 500,000- square foot mixed-use development...

A current office space within the Blackwelder office complex. Photo: BlackwelderCreative.com.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

More Entertainment Development for Culver City?

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Real estate group purchases Blackwelder office complex By Sam Catanzaro As Amazon, Apple, HBO and other companies move forward with...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Jefferson project holds community meeting, Tacos & Tequila happy hour: Westside Today News Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 8, 2019- all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* Culver City Jefferson...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Featured, News

The Delicious Chefs for Seniors Experience

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Fall Produce

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...
Featured, Health + Fitness, Lifestyle, News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

The area of Washington Place, west of Frances Avenue, where a fatal hit and run occurred over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Fatal Hit and Run Occurs in Culver City

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Suspect still at large in Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Over the weekend a man was killed in a hit...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

New Hyatt hotel is beginning construction at Culver City Ivy Station, Helms Bakery district fashion sample sale: Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019 – All your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!* New Hyatt...

CCFD's Shawn Allois (left) and Captain Michael Canchola (right). Photos: Courtesy
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Firefighters Movember

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Culver City firefighters will be growing mustaches throughout November in honor of Movember, a month-long campaign created...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Getty Fire Forces Widespread Westside Evacuations: Westside Today News Show November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has burned...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Marina Spooktacular 2019

October 31, 2019

Read more
October 31, 2019

Over the weekend kids braved the Marina del Spooktacular, a two-day festival put on by LA County offering scares for...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR