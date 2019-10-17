Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect has been taken into custody following a pedestrian that was killed in a hit-and-run collision involving a box truck Wednesday morning in West Los Angeles, according to police.

The male victim was fatally struck at about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard, says the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public yet.

Police describe suspect’s vehicle as a white older-model box truck with “Penske” signage on it. The truck was was located a few hours later nearby and the driver was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the crash was recorded on any city or surveillance cameras.