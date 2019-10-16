Culver City Woman Honored by Special Olympics

Wendy Krieger receives inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City resident Wendy Krieger was honored by the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) recently with its inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award during its 23rd Annual Pier Del Sol fundraising event on the Santa Monica Pier.

Krieger, the Director of Talent and Organizational Development at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, received this accolade in recognition for her leadership and volunteerism with the organization, received this accolade in recognition for her leadership and volunteerism with the organization.

Wendy’s work with SOSC began in 2004, after attending a Pier del Sol event before she joined the organizing committee to co-lead the toys and games sub-committee. She has participated in and organized a team for every We Run the City race and provided support as a program facilitator and guest speaker for SOSC staff conferences. As a volunteer leader, she also lobbied members of Congress on behalf of SOSC at the 2018 Capitol Hill Day.

In addition to SOSC, Wendy has supported the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America and Connecting to Cure Crohn’s and Colitis by completing two sprint distance triathlons and two charity half marathons. She also participated in a Greenberg Glusker Habitat for Humanity Day. Her volunteer leadership extends to her family, with her husband, Jeff, and children, Ben and Deborah, being active participants with SOSC.

“Wendy Krieger exemplifies leadership in volunteering and is very much deserving of the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award,” said Latrice McGlothin, Community Engagement Officer at Kinecta Federal Credit Union. “She is a true humanitarian and is passionate about leading the way in supporting social causes.”

In honor of this special recognition, Kinecta Federal Credit Union will make a charitable contribution on behalf of Wendy Krieger in the amount of $5,000.