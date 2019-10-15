October 18, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Federal Court Says Culver City Can Join Lawsuit Against FAA

A federal court says Culver City can join a lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Culver City can join lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX.

By Sam Catanzaro

A federal appeals court has approved Culver City’s request to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the City of Los Angeles, challenging modifications made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in flight paths for landing aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision on Aug. 22.

The cities’ legal action argues that the new flight paths were implemented without separate environmental review and proper public notice and input.

“Even though the FAA’s changes may potentially cause more aircraft to fly over Culver City and surrounding communities, with resulting noise and air quality impacts in addition to the impacts of the already-implemented Southern California Metroplex project, the FAA chose to perform no environmental review for the new arrival routes. In addition, the FAA refused to allow access to its website for citizens who may wish to comment on the effects of the proposed changes,” says the City of Culver City.

Culver City will be joining the City of LA and the FAA in court-ordered negotiations to resolve the issues in a way acceptable to all parties.

Culver City is in the flight path for landings at LAX, when planes are coming from the north and the west, crossing over certain parts of Santa Monica and other areas of the Westside, flying through Culver City, as the planes head further east before turning around to make their final descent into LAX.



in Culver City, News
Related Posts
The intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard where a fatal hit and run occurred Wednesday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...

Jeff and Wendy Krieger with the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award. Photo: Courtesy.
Culver City, Featured, Life, News

Culver City Woman Honored by Special Olympics

October 16, 2019

Read more
October 16, 2019

Wendy Krieger receives inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award By Chad Winthrop Culver City resident Wendy Krieger was honored by...

An electronic cigarette at a gas station. Photo: Lindsay Fox (EcigaretteReviewed.com/flickr)
Culver City, health, News

Culver City to Consider Banning Sale of Flavored Vapes

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

City Council to discuss potential ban October 15 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers will discuss banning or further regulating...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: Culver City Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, News

Culver City Senior With Dementia Missing

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

Melinda Guttry last seen Sept. 28 at Sprouts Market By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking...
Edify Tv, News

Allied Model Trains building to be converted into office space, Missing Culver City senior with dementia located

October 14, 2019

Read more
October 14, 2019

The Westside Today News Show October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Allied...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City campus. Photos: Courtesy.
Culver City, News

Steel Framework Rises at Culver Studio Amazon Expansion

October 13, 2019

Read more
October 13, 2019

By Sam Catanzaro and Keldine Hull Steel framework is now rising for Amazon’s $620 million expansion of the Culver Studios...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
News

Missing Culver City Senior With Dementia Located

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Melinda Guttry found, according to police By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City senior who recently went missing has been found,...
Edify Tv, News

Tour historic Culver City buildings with the Los Angeles Conservancy, LA Donut Festival returns: Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under five minutes.* Tour...
Dining, Lifestyle, News

4Fingers Asian-Style Fried Chicken Opens First US Location on Westside

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

Asian-style fried chicken joint opens on Sawtelle By Staff Writer While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new...

Photo: Getty Images.
Culver City, News

Culver City Businesses Exposed to Measles

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

Arclight Theatre, AR Cucina exposed October 5 By Staff Writer The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health)...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: 4Fingers Crispy Chicken Comes to Sawtelle

October 9, 2019

Read more
October 9, 2019

While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new player entered the scene: 4Fingers Crispy Chicken US, an Asian-style Fried...
Culver City, News

Trains, Cameras to Creative Offices: Allied Model Trains Building Sells for $8.2 Million

October 8, 2019

Read more
October 8, 2019

Scaled-down replica of Los Angeles’ famed Union Station slated for conversion By Sam Catanzaro From trains to cameras and now...
Edify Tv, News

Culver City senior with dementia missing, Post office, Coco’s, Valvoline to be replaced by massive mixed-used development: The Westside Today News Show October 7

October 7, 2019

Read more
October 7, 2019

The Westside Today News Show October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes* Culver...

Photo: Culver City Arts District.
Culver City, News

Artists Galore, Live Music, Eclectic Food trucks, Beer Gardens, Kids Fun: Culver City Artwalk & Roll

October 7, 2019

Read more
October 7, 2019

Annual day of festivities returns Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Culver City Arts District...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR