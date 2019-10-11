Missing Culver City Senior With Dementia Located

Melinda Guttry found, according to police

By Sam Catanzaro

A Culver City senior who recently went missing has been found, says the Culver City Police Department (CCPD).

67-year-old Melinda Guttry of Culver City had last been seen on Sunday, September 28, 2019, around 3:00 p.m. at Sprouts Market, 8985 Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles. After Guttry went missing the CCPD asked the public for help in locating her.

On Thursday, October 10 CCPD announced that Guttry has been located. Other details were not released.