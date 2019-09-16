Man Arrested for Manslaughter After Culver City Beating Death

Oscar Gonzales arrested by Culver City police

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect has been arrested for manslaughter after killing a man in Culver City early Saturday morning.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 14 around 2:30 a.m. police officers and Culver City Fire Department dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive adult male on the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue in Culver City.

“Upon arrival, the male victim, whose identity will remain confidential, was found deceased. Culver City Police Detectives responded to the scene and began to investigate. Our detectives quickly learned that the victim has been assaulted,” CCPD said in a press release.

Detectives learned that a man named Oscar Gonzales assaulted the victim during which Gonzales knocked the victim unconscious.

Gonzales had fled the scene prior to the arrival of CCPD officers but later on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. CCPD Detectives arrested Gonzales in the unincorporated Rowland Heights area of Los Angles County.

Gonzales was booked for voluntary manslaughter and remains in custody at the Culver City Police Department.

The case is pending filing consideration with the LA County District Attorney’s Office.