Palms Shooting Leaves One Wounded

Shooting occurs Monday night in Palms neighborhood

By Sam Catanzaro

A shooting that occurred Monday night in the Palms neighborhood left one person wounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Cardiff Avenue and Regent Street, says the LAPD, who added the suspects are still at large.

According to the LAPD, the victim was struck several times and taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspects, described as one white male and one black male, were in a car that was possibly a white four-door BMW.

Police are canvassing the area seeking potential witnesses, says the LAPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s Pacific Community Police Station at (310) 482-6338.