Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey Through Fashion History

180 items from archives and scenography trace Louis Vuitton’s pioneering journey

Louis Vuitton has unveiled Louis Vuitton X, an immersive journey through the House’s 160-year history of creative exchanges and artistic collaborations. The exhibition marks the world premiere of the Artycapucines collection, original Capucines bags reinterpreted by six leading contemporary artists.

Across the two floors of the iconic 468 North Rodeo Drive building in Beverly Hills, Louis Vuitton X draws on over 180 items from Louis Vuitton’s archives and scenography to trace the House’s pioneering journey. The exhibition brings together a remarkable collection of early twentieth-century special-order trunks; beautiful art deco perfume bottles and window displays commissioned and designed by Louis Vuitton’s grandson, Gaston-Louis; iconic Monogram bags reworked by renowned artists and designers, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Rei Kawakubo, Cindy Sherman and Frank Gehry; and original collaborations and commissions by artists including Yayoi Kusama, Richard Prince and Zaha Hadid.

Louis Vuitton X culminates with the Artycapucines collection, the House’s new and exciting collaborative project with six leading contemporary artists: Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Nicholas Hlobo, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self and Jonas Wood.

Named after the street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store, all artists have transformed the Capucines bag by combining their skills and imagination with the unparalleled artisanal savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton’s ateliers to create limited-edition original works.

Louis Vuitton X is a rich and engaging experience and an exhilarating exploration of Louis Vuitton’s ongoing dialogue between the past and the future, heritage and modernity, savoir-faire and innovation.

This free exhibition will take place at Louis Vuitton X located at 468 North Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210 until September 15. The hours for this event are Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/articles/presenting-louis-vuitton-x