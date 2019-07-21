Rolando Cruz to Become Chief Transportation Officer for Culver City

By Keldine Hull

Rolando Cruz, Chief Operations Officer of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus, will be taking over as the next Chief Transportation Officer for Culver City. Cruz began his career in public transportation over 20 years ago in finance at Long Beach Transit. In 2008, he was named executive director and vice president of maintenance and infrastructure. In 2016, He took on the role of chief operations officer of Santa Monica Big Blue Bus.



As chief transportation officer, Cruz will be responsible for the Culver City Bus Line and the 7 major routes it follows throughout the City. His new role will also include preparing the annual budget, securing local, state and federal revenues, and planning service. Beyond working in transit, Cruz also serves as a mentor in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Emerging Leaders Program and teaches classes with the National Transit Institute on Transit Asset Management and Safety Management Systems.



Cruz is expected to officially step into his new role at the end of the month, following the retirement of transportation director Art Ida who maintained her position with the City for 11 years.

