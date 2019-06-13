Coyotes More Territorial as Weaning Season Underway

Culver City police issue advisory

By Sam Catanzaro

The coyote weaning season is underway in Southern California, and the City of Culver City is advising residents to be alert and report any sightings.

“The Coyote weaning season is from June through July/August. During this time, coyotes are more protective of their denning areas and more active in hunting food. Coyotes may display more territorial behaviors and may stand its ground to protect its den and pups,” said the Culver City Police Department (CCPD).

During this season, the CCPD is advising residents to keep their distance and not to approach coyotes. It is also recommended to keep dogs on a leash and cats indoors. Children should also be closely supervised while outside.

“Never attempt to feed a coyote. Do not leave human or pet food outside where coyotes might eat it,” the CCPD said. “If you encounter a coyote, stand your ground, yell, stomp your feet and wave your arms. If the coyote advances on you, continue making noise, but start backing away slowly.”

Over the past few years Culver City, among other cities and communities on the Westside, have begun to experience an increase in the number of coyote encounters. These encounters included numerous attacks on pets by coyotes that were off leash and in residential back yards alongside an upsurge in sightings in areas populated by people.

Last August, in one month alone, 40 pets were killed in Culver City as a result of coyote attacks.

Coyotes have been spotted all over the city, but areas like Carlson Park, Culver Crest and Blair Hills are among the hotspots for wandering coyotes.

At a Culver City City Council meeting last month, Culver City leaders approved a $210,000, three-year partnership with Loyola Marymount University to study and manage coyotes in the area. This program includes installing night-vision cameras to track the animals’ migration patterns and implementing schoolwide and city-wide education programs aimed at protecting residents and pets.