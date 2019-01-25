Santa Monica Stabbing: Son Kills Mother, Injures Father

By Staff Writer

An adult son stabbed and killed his mother and critically injured his father in an incident that occurred on Sunset Avenue in Santa Monica this morning.

Thursday morning at about 6:23 AM, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue regarding a 911 call with a male requesting assistance. Upon arrival, officers located three adults, two males and a female, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to an SMPD press release.

The Santa Monica Fire Department responded and treated the wounded. The female succumbed to her stab wounds at the scene. The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to the chest and a second male was also transported with stab wounds to the abdomen.