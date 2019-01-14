Winter dineL.A. – Prime Rib and Seafood at Lawry’s

Prime rib, seafood and more at this iconic Los Angeles steakhouse.
On January 11, dineLA kicked off, much to the delight of Los Angeles eaters. This biannual, 15-day event showcases some of the premier culinary destinations in the greater Los Angeles area, including Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills. Diners craving a hearty winter meal should look no further than at this iconic steakhouse’s Winter dineLA menu. This menu showcases what Lawry’s does best: prime-rib and seafood, and will be available until January 25.
Lawry’s The Prime Rib
Winter dineL.A.
FIRST COURSE
The Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad
ENTREE
California Cut of Roasted Prime Ribs of Beef
and Broiled Nova Scotia Lobster Tail
with mashed potatoes, au jus, Yorkshire pudding
or
Scottish Salmon and Broiled Nova Scotia Lobster Tail with mashed potatoes
SIDES
Creamed Corn or Creamed Spinach or Seasonal Vegetables
DESSERT
Flourless Chocolate Cake
with raspberry sauce
or English Trifle or Crème Brûlée
________________
$59 per guest, plus tax and gratuity
Mon-Thu 4-9pm | Fri 4-10pm | Sat & Sun 3-10pm
For more information, visit Lawry’s The Prime Rib website HERE.
ADVERTISEMENT