PCH Shut Down in Both Directions due to Mudslides and Flooding

As rainfall continues, Caltrans extends closure.

By Sam Catanzaro

As rain continues to fall throughout Southern California, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) remains closed in both directions between Las Posas Road in Ventura County and Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu due to flooding and mudslides that occurred Saturday night.

In addition, California State Route 23, which runs from Fillmore to Malibu, is now closed in both directions in Malibu to upper Mulholland Highway, also due to flooding and mudslides from rain Sunday night.

According to Caltrans, the closures may extend until Tuesday while crews clean up the mess. Initially, the agency said the PCH would open again Monday.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening, a mudslide occurred around Las Posas Road, causing vehicles to get stuck in water and mud. At the time of publishing, it is unclear how many vehicles are stuck.

According to drivers and eyewitnesses, the whole scene unfolded rapidly, with rocks, water and branches gushing over the PCH.

While going to check on reports of another mudslide nearby, a California state parks vehicle got stuck in the middle of the road.

Later in the evening, heavy flooding was reported a half a mile north of Neptunes Net in Ventura County. In addition, Encinal Canyon also experienced flooding.

At the time of the flooding and mudslides, flash flood warnings were in effect for areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties impacted by the Woolsey Fire in November.

No injuries have been reported.

For the most up-to-date information about the closure, visit Caltrans’ District 7 Twitter page @CaltransDist7.