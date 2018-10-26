Home Prices and Addresses from September Westside Home Sales

By Murrary Weisberg | Associate Manager of Sotheby’s Brentwood
West Hollywood Vicinity
September 2018 Sales
2018 vs 2017
Number Sold 4 DN 75.00%
Medium Price $3,005,000 UP 53.71%
Average Price $2,961,250 UP 14.04%
845 N Crescent Heights Boulevard $ 1,385,000
804 N Sierra Bonita Avenue $ 2,155,000
543 N Kilkea Drive $ 3,855,000
515 Westmount Drive $ 4,450,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. Data was compiled by Murray Weisberg, Sotheby’s International Realty – Brentwood.
_________________________________________________________
Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager
Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors
Sotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751
