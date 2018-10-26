Home Prices and Addresses from September Westside Home Sales

By Murrary Weisberg | Associate Manager of Sotheby’s Brentwood

West Hollywood Vicinity

September 2018 Sales

2018 vs 2017

Number Sold 4 DN 75.00%

Medium Price $3,005,000 UP 53.71%

Average Price $2,961,250 UP 14.04%

845 N Crescent Heights Boulevard $ 1,385,000

804 N Sierra Bonita Avenue $ 2,155,000

543 N Kilkea Drive $ 3,855,000

515 Westmount Drive $ 4,450,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. Data was compiled by Murray Weisberg, Sotheby’s International Realty – Brentwood.

Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager



Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR

2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System

2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors