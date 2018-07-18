UCLA Hosts First-Ever $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game

1 of 7

The inaugural $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game hit the hardwood at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, July 17. Presented by the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour and Live Nation, this special event raised money and awareness for multiple charities in addition to the host beneficiary, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s WHO Cares initiative Teen Cancer America.

Eric Dickerson’s team, sponsored by Boom Cups, defeated Andre Drummond’s team (playing for the Andre Drummond Philanthropic Fund), sponsored by Charity Bids, to win the $30,000 for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. The final score was 71-64.

Halftime featured musical performances by Tyga, Iggy Azalea and Saweetie, as well as a 3-Point and Free Throw Contest where celebrity participants played for the charity of their choice to win $5,000 for their charity. Jack McClinton (CEO of Active Dreamers) won the 3-Point Contest and there was a three-way tie between Lindsay Arnold (Dancing with the Stars), Colton Underwood (NFL/The Bachelorette) and Brittney Elena (MTV’s Wild N Out) for the Free Throw Contest.