This Tuesday: A Night of Sports-Themed Cocktails and Art

Get ready for an evening of sports and art, as 18th Street Arts launches the newest issue of the artist-run publication INCITE Journal of Experimental Media, co-edited by 18th Street Arts Curator-in-Residence Astria Suparak and Brett Kashmere (both will MC the night). The event will include live readings of SportsTalk poetry, created by writers Pasha Malla and Jeff Parker from re-edited television interviews of athletes including John Amaechi, Larry Bird, Jason Collins, Darryl Dawkins, Mark Gonzales, Kwame Harris, Martina Navratilova, Ronda Rousey, Sheryl Swoopes, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Zinedine Zidane.

The public is invited to submit a favorite sports GIF, original or found, to the “Sports G.G.O.A.T. (Greatest GIF of All Time)” contest, to be decided during the event by the audience in a NCAA tournament-style bracket. Prizes will be awarded.

To participate, submit a GIF with your name, email address, and the name of the maker of the GIF (if known), to [email protected], or via Tweet to @18StreetArts.

Sports-themed specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

This double issue is abounding with artist projects and portfolios, interviews, histories, documents, SportsTalk poetry, musings, and analysis at the intersection of sports, politics, popular culture, experimental media, and performance—the first volume of its kind. Contributors include: Haig Aivazian, Rosie Casals, Rebecca Cleman, Jason Concepcion (@netw3rk), Sally Dixon, Howard Fried, Leo Goldsmith, Allison Grant, Isla Hansen, Pasha Malla, Tara Mateik, Hazel Meyer, Cait McKinney, Ayanah Moor, Leila Pourtavaf, Risa Puleo, Rachael Rakes, Amy Sadao, Jon Sueda, Martine Syms, Geo Wyeth, Kim Ye, Tanya Zimbardo, and many more.