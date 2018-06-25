Palm Springs’ Workshop Kitchen Heads to L.A.

James Beard Foundation Award-winning bistro Workshop Kitchen may be expanding to an L.A. location near you. Owner Michael Beckman said recently in a statement that L.A. is the next stop for the Palm Springs favorite, which serves upscale rustic fare. Before the brand can expand westward, however, it has to clear up a few potential legal issues with El Segundo’s Workshop Enoteca. Per Beckman’s statement:

“Workshop Kitchen + Bar is presently consulting with intellectual property counsel concerning the full scope of its enforceable rights against Kalb’s Workshop Enoteca for its unauthorized use of a nearly identical name that is already generating marketplace confusion with the highly regarded Workshop Kitchen + Bar brand.”