Data Driven Decisions

By Jennifer Eden

Santa Monica City Council will partake in a Saturday Study Session tomorrow, April 21, in an effort to “effectively pursue a 21st Century Government”.

The “retreat” will see Santa Monica City Councilmembers and staff from the City Manager’s office collaborate in new data-driven framework to help set, measure and disseminate the City’s strategic goals, according to the City.

The gathering will take place at the Thelma Terry Auditorium at Virginia Avenue Park.

“Drawing inspiration from the entrepreneurial success stories of Silicon Beach and beyond, our City is approaching the challenge [of 21st Century Governance] with a focus on embracing agility, testing and experimenting our way toward optimal solutions,” the Staff Report on the Study Session states.

“We are cultivating and deploying our human capital to focus on empowerment, accountability and growth…We are harnessing data to be pro-active and on top of trends instead of waiting to react to their impact,” according to the Staff Report.

Outcome-based solutions lead the agenda, City Staff said, with performance management key to setting priorities and identifying key issues that are relevant to residents.

For more information head to smgov.net.