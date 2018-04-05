Santa Monica’s Pico Public Library Offers Prom Tips and Tricks This Saturday

Santa Monica Public Library’s Pico Branch presents three exciting events in celebration of prom season including a prom dress giveaway for students.

Saturday, April 7 from 11:30am to 1:00pm, Prom Makeup Tips & Tricks will feature makeup lessons, including individual consultations with a makeup artist to help you achieve your special prom look.

Saturday, April 14 from 11:30am to 1:00pm, Say Yes to the Prom Dress!, a fashion show and dress giveaway, will feature a selection of new and gently worn prom dresses (and some shoes) donated by the community, which will be available free of charge.

Saturday, April 21 from 11:30am to 1:00pm, Get the Perfect Prom Hair at Home! An expert stylist will show you how to create your perfect prom look, from timeless classics, to this season’s hottest looks, straight off the runway.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Call to sign up for one, two, or all three programs. To register, call (310) 458-8684. All events take place in the Pico Branch Library/Annex, 2201 Pico Blvd. The Pico Branch Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, please call (310) 458-8684 at least one week prior to the event. The Pico Branch Library is served by Big Blue Bus route 7. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.