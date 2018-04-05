Orchestra Santa Monica Invites You to Join in Celebrating Maestro Allen Robert Gross

After serving as music director and conductor of the Santa Monica Symphony for 21

years followed by 6 more years with Orchestra Santa Monica (OSM), Maestro Allen

Robert Gross will be retiring at the end of this concert season.

The contributions Gross has made are vast and profound with his presentation of well

over 100 orchestra programs in Santa Monica, numerous other community events,

special children’s concerts and workshops, and more. His passion and dedication to

making great music have been inspirational and he has touched the lives of hundreds of

musicians and thousands of audience members over the years. His generosity as a

teacher has been a gift to so many.

To celebrate and honor him, OSM is creating a “tribute book” for Maestro Gross, where

sentiments, memories, wishes, and pictures can be shared. The tribute book will be

presented to Maestro Gross at his farewell concert with Orchestra Santa Monica on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any individual, group, business, or organization wishing to contribute to the tribute

book is welcome and encouraged. Information can be found at

www.OrchestraSantaMonica.org/Tribute_Book_Order.html, or www.OrchestraSantaMonica.org.