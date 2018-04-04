Santa Monica Cultural Affairs’ 2018 Art @ Tongva Series Continues with Immersive Theater and Auditory Performances

The City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs’ Art at Tongva series continues this weekend with Among Us withdirector Marike Splint and Los Angeles Performance Practice. Among Us is an audio-theater experience where you and the city take the stage. Go from the bustle of the Santa Monica Pier to the green surroundings of Tongva Park while listening to meditative prompts that reveal what may lie beneath the surface of daily life. Among Us takes you through familiar places and invites you to look deeper. This is a ticketed event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/among-us-tickets-44463924796.

On April 25 and 26, Art @ Tongva presents work by Artistic Director Annie Saunders and her company Wilderness. Wilderness push the envelope of the traditional theatre-going experience. Inspired by unexplored and uninhabited spaces, they create experiential and interdisciplinary theatrical events that disrupt the boundaries between observer and observed. This live immersive experience will activate the intimate “rooms” of Tongva Park for two nights only. This is a free event.

Leaves of Grass is a text and movement work, originally created with Sarah Corman of Frantic Assembly. The piece examines how we as couples grow to become alike, what that means about the insularity of the self, and how this phenomenon of similarity affects our relationships. On Paper is a durational and intimate duet that examines domestic relationships through movement, music and recorded sound. Both works are newly revised and staged for the landscape of Tongva Park.

Audiences are invited to find their way freely through the space, encountering at different moments each performance. The program highlights Tongva Park’s unusual geography of gardens, winding paths, and urban vistas, reimagining the small, exquisite spaces of the park designed by James Corner Field Operations, the creative geniuses behind the High Line in New York.

Art @ Tongva is a series of intimate and informal events in Tongva Park running since 2014. The season will continue in May with additional performances of Among Us and an evening of performance and art by contemporary indigenous artists. Art @ Tongva is co-produced by Santa Monica Cultural Affairs and Dyson & Womack

Visit bigbluebus.com for bus routes to Tongva Park. Ample bike parking is located near each park entrance (Ocean Ave., Main St., and Olympic Blvd.).

Parking is available at the Civic Center Parking Structure, 333 Civic Center Dr. First 30 minutes free, $1 per each additional hour. $5 maximum per day.

For updated information, visit smgov.net/tongvapark/events.