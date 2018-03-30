The Champions: Crossroads Slam Dunks a State Title Victory

By Tara Shima

Crossroads Boys Basketball (Roadrunners) beat Alameda High School (Hornets) 59-53 Friday night, March 23, for the CIF Division 2 State Championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, their first state title since 1997.

The Roadrunners were trailing 18-13 in the end of the first quarter, but found their rhythm and controlled the remainder of the game. They outscored the Hornets 15-8 in the second quarter, 16-14 in the third and 15-13 in the fourth. Led by senior Shareef O’Neal with 29 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks, the team maintained composure throughout the evening. Senior point guard, DJ Houston, finished an incredible season with a huge night, contributing 15 points and seven rebounds. The entire Crossroads squad played focused, sinking 19 of 27 free throws and going 2 for 4 beyond the arc. It was an incredible finale to a hard-fought season for the Roadrunners.