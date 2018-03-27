SMMUSD Unification Motion Passed

A motion was passed at Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District’s (SMMUSD) Board of Education’s special meeting last Tuesday night, March 20.

The motion reads: “It is recommended that the Board of Education adopt the concept of a 50-year revenue-sharing framework for Malibu unification. The board directs its leadership, along with the superintendent, to reach out to the City of Malibu and present this concept for unification. In presenting this concept, the board asks the Malibu City Council to withdraw or put on hold its current petition for unification until a time when we can collaboratively come to an agreement regarding the details of the concept the board adopted. Among other topics, the board would like to have the following points addressed during the conversations/deliberations: The framework for an equitable sharing of property taxes between both districts; The potential sharing of discretionary or local revenues for a limited period of time or a series of off-sets to create an equitable revenue stream; a structured mechanism for evaluating, rebalancing, and/or adjusting the formula at certain intervals; a performance objective/standards that any adjustments or rebalancing must continue to meet; a guiding principle that stability and equity for all students in both districts is essential; and the possibility that a charter configuration be utilized as an interim mechanism to unification, if desired by the City of Malibu.

“This concept expressed in this agreement is valid only if the City of Malibu withdraws its current petition or ensures that the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization temporarily halts its consideration of the petition.” The motion was passed by Laurie Lieberman and a second by Oscar de la Torre.