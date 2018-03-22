Santa Monica Elks Lodge to Host Annual Citizen of the Year Dinner

March 29, the Santa Monica Elks, of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) will recognize someone they believe epitomizes dedication to service of the city of Santa Monica at their Annual Citizen of the Year Dinner.

This year’s honoree is Phil Brock. A longtime community organizer, Phil will be honored for his ability to inspire others to give whatever they can to support those in need. Throughout his life, Phil has volunteered with nonprofit organizations. Today as President of the Santa Monica High School Alumni Association, he helps to unite all Samohi grads and to raise funds for annual student scholarships. Phil is also President of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica, an organization that benefits children worldwide and provides scholarships for local teens. He has served as Santa Monica Recreation & Parks Commissioner for over 13 years and is now on the Arts Commission.

Phil is committed to preserving the unique quality of life in

Santa Monica for all residents and for those who will live here in the future. Join us to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism as the Santa Monica Elks honor Phil Brock March 29 at 6:00PM. Enjoy great conversation and a home-cooked Tri-Tip Dinner from chef Gabriel (Salmon or Vegetarian Dinner is also available by advance request). It only costs $20 to attend! A full no-host bar is available as well. Your presence will honor the many volunteers who are always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. To RSVP, call (310) 452-3557.